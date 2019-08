Gotta give a Happy Birthday shout to a very talented vocalist, the brotha Mario! His self titled album was dope…..I mean, just dope! For him to be so young & sound so polished, you just knew he was in the right place. When he dropped the single “Let Me Love You” (off his “Turning Point” album) I think that woke everybody up & let them know he was a force in R&B. He’s still tearing it down on stages, & has a new project in the works. Enjoy your day sir!

