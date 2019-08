Showing some Happy Birthday love to the songstress, producer, actress, & former radio personality Yolanda Adams! She is a staple in the inspirational & gospel community, & has done her thing as a recording artist. She has sold over 8 million albums worldwide (over 4 million of those in the United States) & is often referred to as the “First Lady of Modern Gospel”. She continues to record & perform, endorsing products, the woman is doin’ her thing. Enjoy your day lady!

