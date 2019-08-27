CLOSE
The Only 3 Performances From The VMAs That You Need To Watch

2019 MTV VMA Press Room

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Last night was quite a moment for #BlackGirlMagic! Check out the best of the best performances which features Missy Elliott, Lizzo and Normani.

Missy blessed us with a medley of her hits (Throw It Back, Supa Dupa Fly, Hot BoyzGet Ur Freak OnWork ItPass That Dutch and Lose Control) AND received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

Read More: It’s Safe To Say The Beckys In The VMA Audience Have No Clue About Missy’s Importance To Black Womenhood

 

Normani gave a performance that has us wondering WHY this amazing performer didn’t break from Fifth Harmony and go solo yearsssss ago. Her single, Motivation, was released earlier this month.

Lizzo is just starting to make her mark in the mainstream world and we can’t wait to see how bright her star is. This woman is AMAZING. President Obama even listed some of her music on his 2019 Summer Playlist!!

 

 

If there are constants in this world it's that 1.) Former First Lady Michelle Obama's fashion is going to shut everything down and 2.) anytime Queen Latifah blesses us mere mortals with her presence, her hair is ALWAYS going to be on-point. The latter is what we all witnessed at the 2019 VMA's on Monday night when the "Ladies First" rapper basically shut the red carpet down with her flawless, not a fly-away in sight, honey brown tresses that were LAID TO THE GAWDS!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

The Only 3 Performances From The VMAs That You Need To Watch was originally published on foxync.com

Photos
