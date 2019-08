Barack & Michelle Obama Share Hit-Packed Summer 2019 Playlist

Each time we hear from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, we’re all transported to a quieter time as a nation. In a clever nod to his presidency, Obama shared a 44-song playlist for the summer featuring hits that he and his wife are jamming out to.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” reads the caption of an Instagram post sharing the tracklisting for the playlist.

Considering the Obamas and their new deal with Spotify, it’s only right that the streaming service would gather their 44-song list and make it available to the masses. Check it out below.

