Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to a very talented young lady, Miss Keke Palmer! Every since her breakout performance in “Akeelah & The Bee” she has been doing her thing. Starring in different films, television shows, & even dropping some music! Congrats are in order for her as she just got signed to join the “Strahan & Sara” show as a permanent co-host, which is now “Strahan, Sara, & Keke!” Keep doin’ your thing & enjoy your day lady!

