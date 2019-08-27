CLOSE
Rihanna Makes “Forbes Highest Paid Women In Music 2019” List!

They do it every year, & Forbes magazine has released it’s “World’s Highest-Paid Women in Music 2019” list. Taking the nuber one spot is Taylor Swift who pocketed $185 million….not bad for a 29 year old! Hahahaha!!! In second place was “Miss Carter” (of course that’s Beyonce) who raked in $81 million, & coming in third was ‘Bad Girl Riri’ (Rihanna) who earned $62 million. Katy Perry took fourth place with $57.5 million, & Pink finished up the top five taking home $57 million. Congratulations ladies!

 

