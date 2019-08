I mean this is just crazy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any food item that has had this type of effect (on the African American Community might I add), & Popeyes is raking in the dough. Good for them, but with the success of their new chicken samdwich it brings about the question: “Who has the best one?” Chik-Fil-A has had a long reign as having the “best” chicken sandwich, but with Popeyes coming in so strong can they still lay claim to that title? Let us know!

Also On 105.3 RnB: