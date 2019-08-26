Attorney Ben Crump Says Florida Finally Got One Right

Michael Drejka, then 47, shot and killed 28-year-old father of 4 Markeis McGlockton, last summer during an altercation over a handicap parking spot in Clearwater, Florida. Of course Drejka claimed stans your ground, but, Attorney Ben Crump says this time Florida got it right.

He told the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that the all white jury came to this verdict and “did the right thing.” During deliberations they asked the judge what reasonable grounds for self defense was, which worried Crump. But, this verdict is proof that “equal justice for Black and brown people in America is possible.”

Since McGlockton’s death, his partner Britany Jacobs, gave birth to their fourth child, a baby boy. When Jacobs shared the news of the verdict with her now 6-year-old, Crump says he replied “mama that’s good.”

Drejka faces up to 30 years, and Crump says, “I pray that he gets the full extent of the 30 years. “

Jamai Harris

