The first single from Chris Brown’s new album “Undecided,” samples the 1991 hit single by Shanice, “I Love Your Smile.” Shanice tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show Crew that she loves the song and that Brown “went about it the right way.” He asked her permission beforehand and “didn’t want to do it unless” she was okay with it. His song was a hit and she laughs that she’s just waiting to receive a big check in the mail.

She’s been working on new music herself and recently released a new single called “He Won’t.” In addition to music, she’s been working on a new cosmetic line too. Her lipstick “Smile by Shanice” has been a dream of hers for a while, and she says she finally found the perfect vegan, non toxic lipstick. To find her line you can go to her Instagram, @Shaniceonline, and click the link in her bio.

She’ll also be at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on Friday August 30.

Shanice Has New Music And A New Line Of Lipsticks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

