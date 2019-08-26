CLOSE
If Guy Were You: Here’s How You Handle Menopause Fellas

Last week on Get Well Wednesday we talked about Menopause and Guy has been thinking about it ever since. At the cigar bar over the weekend, he and the fellas discussed how they believe they should bring up the topic of menopause with their ladies. Sybil and Tom stop him in his tracks and say the only way to approach the menopause conversation is to leave it alone. But, Guy believes talking to your mom and sister first is the best way to handle it.

If Guy Were You: Here’s How You Handle Menopause Fellas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

