Happy Birthday to a VERY funny brotha, comedian extraordinaire…..Dave Chappelle! When I first saw this cat in “The Nutty Professor”, I knew he was outta here…..for real. His character “Reggie Reg” was hilarious! Then when “Half Baked” dropped, he was on his way. It wasn’t until the “Chapelle Show” dropped til the world knew exactly how funny & talented this dude was, & he’s been showing us ever since. Enjoy your day Dave!

