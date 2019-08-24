Missy Elliott is back in a BIG way and the music industry couldn’t be happier.
Thursday night the VA native wowed the world by releasing a surprise EP entitled Iconology. After a 14-year hiatus, the sudden addition of five new songs to the Elliott catalog comes as a welcomed surprise to fans around the world.
Along with her new EP, Elliott also served us a visual feast in the form of the new music video for her song “Throw It Back.”
Fans quickly took to social media to praise the project and rejoice over the return of the music icon.
.@MissyElliott is STILL ahead of her time. This whole #ICONOLOGY project pic.twitter.com/K4mz0Wa0FS
— Ess-Aych-Oh-En (@marshonington) August 23, 2019
She has risen up to save us in our time of need! #MissyElliot pic.twitter.com/nOotyaDsl0
— A J (@Pvssywvssy) August 23, 2019
Did @MissyElliott just give us a new wig snatching gif??!?! #ThrowItBack video out NOW pic.twitter.com/s0Ial4EDPm
— MissyElliott #ThrowItBack (@IvanKingz) August 23, 2019
Missy really showed the new rappers how it’s done #ThrowItBack pic.twitter.com/Vd4UVO5SWF
— Michael Dempsey (@michaeldempseyy) August 23, 2019
Don’t be the last to listen to the latest from Missy Elliott. You can stream Iconology here:
Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award
Listen Here: Missy Elliott Releases New EP ‘Iconology’ And Fans Can’t Get Enough was originally published on kissrichmond.com