Learning to Effectively Manage Money

08.23.19
Effectively managing personal finances requires an ability to admit that you may not have all the answers.  This is especially true when there’s no budget, living beyond your means and failure to plan for retirement.  An equally daunting reality for millions of Americans is failure to prepare for emergency situations.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Financial Advisor, Tony Jackson of the ‘Tony Jackson Agency’ about changing the negative trajectory of personal finances.

 

 

