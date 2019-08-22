Big Rich Town: Lala Anthony, Joseph Sikora & Lela Loren Talk Paying 50 Cent, ‘Power’ Final Season & More

It’s a bittersweet time for Power fans these days. On one hand, their favorite show is finally returning after a year long wait. On the other end, this is the last and finale season of the hit STARZ show.

That’s right. Season 6 of POWER, — which airs this Sunday, August 25th — will be the last time we get to see Ghost, Tommy, Lakeisha, and Tasha run the streets of New York and commit crime together. But fortunately for viewers, some of the show’s characters may get a chance to tell their own stories once the season wraps.

According to STARZ:

Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin. [Creator] Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe.”

I got a chance to chat with Lala Anthony (who plays Lakeisha), Joseph Sikora (who plays Tommy) and Lela Loren (who plays Angela) as they dished on everything from their feelings about the show ending to advice for folks who owe 50 Cent money. As for Lala, the 38-year old actress says the Power cast was like family behind the scenes, and she’ll miss coming to work with them.

“It’s sad that it’s coming to an end. You get use to the characters, you get use to people behind the characters. You become family. It’s more than just coming to work and acting and leaving. You become part of each other’s lives. In that way you’re sad it’s ending, but real friendships don’t end because of a show ending. You hope that these friendships will continue after.”

As for folks who’ve been famously called out for owing 50 Cent money, Joseph Sikora says pay up! As for who’s #teamTommy or #teamghost, check out the full video above to see what the cast had to say. Catch Power:The Final Betrayal when it airs on STARS, August 25th.

