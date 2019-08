This week Donald Trump had the audacity to go on live television and say that he was “the chosen one,” while looking at the sky! Huggy finds that hilarious, and calls him “Russia’s chosen one,” and “satin’s chosen one.” But most importantly he is Huggy’s “chosen one” to be Bama of the week!

Huggy Lowdown: 'The Chosen One' was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted 9 hours ago

