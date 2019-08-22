Huggy Lowdown: National Tooth Fairy Day

Today is national Tooth Fairy day! Sybil loves the movie the Tooth Fairy starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Huggy finds that super weird and moved right along. One of the only memories he has of the tooth fairy is his mom catching his dad stealing his Tooth Fairy money from under his pillow. To this day he hates pillow fight scenes in movies because he flashes back to seeing his mom hit his dad with a lava lamp inside of a pillowcase.

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

