Top Of The Morning: Dating Younger People

Jamie Foxx, who is 51, is rumored to be dating a 21 year old model. Sybil thinks that age gap is too large, and doesn’t think they have anything they can possibly talk about. Sherri has some issue with that too because a girl that young doesn’t understand a lot of things that come with age…like the signs of a stroke. But, when it comes to O’Shea Jackson Jr….Sherri will make an exception.

