Title For Latest James Bond Film Revealed

The title for the latest James Bond film is being revealed. “No Time To Die” will be the sixth and final Bond film to feature actor Daniel Craig in the main role. Oscar-winner Rami Malek is set to play the villain. The film opens in the U.S. on April 8th. This will be the 25th Bond film. The next actor to play Bond has not officially been announced, but there are multiple reports producers are considering a major change, casting a black woman as the next Bond, namely British actress Lashana Lynch.

