Pharrell Collaborates With Adidas To Campaign Women’s Rights

Pharrell Williams has launched a campaign with Adidas Originals about women’s rights and is aiming to collaborate with women across arts and activism.

The “Now Is Her Time” campaign has a collection of clothing and footwear for all ages that range from adults to infants. The campaign was shot by Collier Schorr and highlights some of the women who are involved in the campaign, such as Syd, Tyra Mitchell, Sheena Cain and more.

It will launch, both online and in-store, on Saturday August 31st.

(Source–Hip Hop Wired)

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter 16 photos Launch gallery Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter 1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell’s co-sign early on. Source: 1 of 16 2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West. Source: 2 of 16 3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool. Source: 3 of 16 4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell’s clothing line. Source: 4 of 16 5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand. Source: 5 of 16 6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams. Source: 6 of 16 7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his “travel bag.” Source: 7 of 16 8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol? Source: 8 of 16 9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show. Source: 9 of 16 10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope. Source: 10 of 16 11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice. Source: 11 of 16 12. Ice Cream craze. Source: 12 of 16 13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin’ it hard. Source: 13 of 16 14. The infamous Pharrell hat. Source: 14 of 16 15. Back in the day, Pharrell’s signature style included trucker hats. Source: 15 of 16 16. When his pants were shorter than his wife’s on the red carpet. Source: 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Pharrell Collaborates With Adidas To Campaign Women’s Rights was originally published on tlcnaptown.com