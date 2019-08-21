CLOSE
Trailer Drops for Movie Based on Roger Ailes Scandal and Fox News

2019 has become the year of the Roger Ailes scandal docudramas.  Showtime had the Russell Crowe-fronted television show ‘The Loudest Voice,’ and now a new movie from Lionsgate is coming out with its take on the late, one-time Fox News Channel titan.

From Complex:

The first trailer for Bombshell, which focuses on the scandal in which high-profile Fox News employees faced alleged sexual harassment at the hands of the network’s founder, Roger Ailes, is here. Starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, and John Lithgow as Ailes, Bombshell is set for release on Dec. 20.

The film, originally titled ‘Fair and Balanced,’ is set to give as much juicy details from behind-the-scenes as possible, especially with the Carlson and Kelly coming out in public with their encounters with Ailes.

Here is the trailer below:

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Lionsgate, YouTube, and Complex

