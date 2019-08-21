Dancing With the Stars is back on ABC for season 28 on September 16th and I’lll probably be watching considering how interesting this line-up of competing stars is. Check it out:
- Lauren Alaina – Country singer and Season 10 runner-up on “American Idol”
- Christie Brinkley – Former supermodel and actress
- Ally Brooke – Pop singer and member of the girl group Fifth Harmony
- Hannah Brown – The most recent star of “The Bachelorette”
- Karamo Brown – Culture expert on the Netflix reality series “Queer Eye”
- Kate Flannery – Actress and former star on “The Office”
- Ray Lewis – NFL legend and sportscaster
- Kel Mitchell – Actor and former Nickelodeon star who was one half of “Kenan and Kel”
- Lamar Odom – Former NBA player, reality star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband
- James Van Der Beek – Actor and former star of “Dawson’s Creek”
- Mary Wilson – Singer and former member of The Supremes
- Sean Spicer – President Donald Trump’s former press secretary … (<— Like WTF random)
Season 28 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast is.. Interesting was originally published on radionowindy.com
