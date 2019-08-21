Season 28 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast is.. Interesting

Dancing With the Stars is back on ABC for season 28 on September 16th and I’lll probably be watching considering how interesting this line-up of competing stars is. Check it out:

Lauren Alaina – Country singer and Season 10 runner-up on “American Idol”

Christie Brinkley – Former supermodel and actress

Ally Brooke – Pop singer and member of the girl group Fifth Harmony

Hannah Brown – The most recent star of “The Bachelorette”

Karamo Brown – Culture expert on the Netflix reality series “Queer Eye”

Kate Flannery – Actress and former star on “The Office”

Ray Lewis – NFL legend and sportscaster

Kel Mitchell – Actor and former Nickelodeon star who was one half of “Kenan and Kel”

Lamar Odom – Former NBA player, reality star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband

James Van Der Beek – Actor and former star of “Dawson’s Creek”

Mary Wilson – Singer and former member of The Supremes

Sean Spicer – President Donald Trump’s former press secretary … (<— Like WTF random)

