Colin Kaepernick & his longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab held their “Know Your Rights Camp” again this year. Kaep’s homies Eric Reid & Kenny Stills were special guest, as they gave the kids tips on how to act if they’re ever in a sitaution with a police officer. The camp also focused on how to handle your finances, your health, & empowering yourself. Keep doin’ good in the hood Kaep!

