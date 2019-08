That’s right folks….it’s election time! Early voting has kicked off in North Carolina, so you can go & place your votes right now for two hotly contested races (McCreedy vs Bishop & the Charlotte Primaries). If you care about where you live you should definitely go VOTE period, but if you want to beat the crowd on election day (which is Tuesday September 10th) you can do so now. I personally always shut the polls down (Hahahaha!!!!), but either way just go VOTE!

