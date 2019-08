Recently Jill Biden said that Americans need to focus on who can actually beat Trump in 2020. She obviously believes her husband, Joe Biden, is the one to do it. So, running with that idea the crew begins to discuss who would make a good vice president. Names that came up were Kamala Harris, Stacy Abrams, and even Elizabeth Warren. Who would you pick?

Top Of The Morning: Let’s Talk Vice President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

