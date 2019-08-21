It’s a bit of an If Guy Were You and a Gripe…it’s a hybrid, like a Prius. He’s so big on Good customer service, even when he worked he got customer service awards. Applauds folks who are kind and have good manners. He hates inconsiderate customer service, like when it goes too far. Example, when the employee wants to have a long drawn out conversation and causes the transaction to take “way longer than it should.” At the airport, Guy was behind someone when this happened. He was trying to get his luggage in before the cut off time. “My baggage matters” while y’all are bumping gums I’m about to be late! If Guy Were You, have great customer service but be considerate! K.I.M Keep It Moving.

If Guy Were You: Be Considerate To Other Customers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

