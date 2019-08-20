CLOSE
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as the Number One Song on Billboard’s Hot 100

Billie Eilish Performs at Glastonbury Festival 2019 Sunday - Worthy Farm, Pilton

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

After a record-breaking 19 weeks at number one, Lil Nas X has finally lost the top spot on Billboard’s prized Hot 100 chart.

‘Old Town Road’ has been replaced by ‘bad guy’ from singer Billie Eilish.  ‘guy’ had been number two for nine weeks, which is now the most a song has spent in that position.

According to Uproxx, Eilish is the first artist born between 2000 and ’09 to have a number-one hit.

Back to Lil Nas X’s hit with singer Billy Ray Cyrus:

On its record-breaking quest, “Old Town Road” took the title for most weeks at No. 1 ever from “Despacito” by Luis Fonso and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, both of which have spent 16 weeks at the top. “Old Town Road” first landed in the No. 1 spot back in April.

‘Old Town Road’ continues to top two of Billboard’s charts: Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.

In case you haven’t head ‘bad guy’ before, watch the music video below:

And, for old times sake, here’s the ‘Old Town Road’ video:

 

