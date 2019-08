You read it right, McDonald’s has added a great new item to their menu……Sweet Potato Fries!! Before you get too excited, right now they are only available in the midwest (Chicago to be exact). It’s all a part of their “International Favorites Menu” as the fries hail from the Netherlands. I’ll tell you what, I can’t wait til they make their way to the Carolinas! Hahahaha!!!

