The Fenty effect is real. When Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty released a line of foundation with 40 shades other companies took notice and began talking about including other hues. The beauty industry is really taking notice of Black women and recognizing them as consumers and entrepreneurs. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with one of the creators of 25 Black Women In Beauty, Elle Gorgla.

25 Black Women In Beauty is a group of some of the most powerful Black female executives, businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and influencers in the beauty industry. Gorgla believes the Fenty Effect, “made the industry far more inclusive.” Because, “Fenty is less than 2 years old and it has completely shifted how we speak about beauty.”

The change in the beauty industry is creating opportunity for Black entrepreneurs in makeup, skin care, and hair care. Black women are starting businesses 1.5 times more than the national average, but the challenge is access to capital.

25 BWB creates a safe space for people with common experiences and the ability for sisterhood and guidance. According to Gorgla, te group is “unapologetic about focusing on Black women.”

Check them out on their website at 25bwb.org or on Instagram at @25_BWB.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Inside Her Story: The Fenty Effect Has Changed The Beauty Industry was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: