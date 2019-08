Kym and Sherri grew up with moms who didn’t play! Kym’s mom told her “I’m not a bank,” and she also tells her son the same thing and adds “I’m not about that life,” when he asks her to send money. Sherri’s mom often said “I’m not your friend,” but she calls her son her best friend; instead she tells him “I’m not your wife” when he starts acting crazy.

Black Moms Matter: Mom Always Said ‘I’m Not___’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

