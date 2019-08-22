CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Still Needs to Fingerprint 3,200 Workers

School starts in less than 2 weeks and the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System still needs to fingerprint thousands of employees who were hired or re-hired for the 2018-2019 school year.

Fingerprinting was required, but, it was skipped over during their original background checks, per instructions from the former School Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, who ended up being suspended by the School Board.

A spokesman for CMS says that fingerprinting the employees will cost the system $10 per person, which will add up to almost $33,000 to finish the employee vetting process.

Wilcox was replaced by Earnest Winston, who says he will not make any major administrative changes for the time being and is focused on getting schools ready for the Aug. 26 opening.

-@ChirlGirl

 

Charlotte Mecklenburg School System , Chirl Girl , Chirlgirl , CMS , Dr. Clyton Wilcox , Earnest Winston , school employee fingerprint

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 20 hours ago
08.21.19
Be Safe, Y’all: Four Students From Spelman &…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close