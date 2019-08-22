Season 6 Of Power Starts This Weekend!

Hey this is going to be a big weekend for fans of the Starz Network show Power!

It’s back for its final season and the cable outlet has ordered a follow-up series, Power Book II: Ghost, that will star Mary J. Blige.

The final season will kick off the season James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) looking for revenge against his former partner Tommy (Joseph Sikora) after Tommy shot Angela (Lela Loren) in the fifth-season finale.

Power premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, on Starz.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: