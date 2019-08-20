POLL: Which Show is Better: ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ or Neither?

An Australia news site recently took to Twitter to ask the age old question:
Which sitcom do you prefer – ‘Friends’ or ‘Seinfeld?’
Since that tweet was issued, almost 4,000 users responded with the show they preferred, and it had a lot of people talking.
There were those who chose ‘Seinfeld.’
The overwhelming majority appeared to have voted for the Show About Nothing, but there were those that chose ‘Friends.’
This goes to show how timeless and iconic these two 1990’s and 2000’s NBC sitcoms have become, continuing to play in reruns through syndication and streaming services through Netflix (‘Friends’) and Hulu (‘Seinfeld’).
Which show do you prefer?
