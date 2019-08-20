CLOSE
POLL: Which Show is Better: ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ or Neither?

Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 - Season 50

Source: NBC / Getty

An Australia news site recently took to Twitter to ask the age old question:

Which sitcom do you prefer – ‘Friends’ or ‘Seinfeld?’

Since that tweet was issued, almost 4,000 users responded with the show they preferred, and it had a lot of people talking.

There were those who chose ‘Seinfeld.’

The overwhelming majority appeared to have voted for the Show About Nothing, but there were those that chose ‘Friends.’

This goes to show how timeless and iconic these two 1990’s and 2000’s NBC sitcoms have become, continuing to play in reruns through syndication and streaming services through Netflix (‘Friends’) and Hulu (‘Seinfeld’).

Which show do you prefer?

 

Since it's 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it's day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it's funny and makes the Cheeto's skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

POLL: Which Show is Better: ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ or Neither? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

