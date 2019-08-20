An Australia news site recently took to Twitter to ask the age old question:

Which sitcom do you prefer – ‘Friends’ or ‘Seinfeld?’

OK, let's settle this… 'Friends' Vs 'Seinfeld': Which show is better? pic.twitter.com/a7hLQfwgpY — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 19, 2019

Since that tweet was issued, almost 4,000 users responded with the show they preferred, and it had a lot of people talking.

There were those who chose ‘Seinfeld.’

Seinfeld. It’s not particularly close either. — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 19, 2019

Seinfeld — Benjamin Warren (@BenWarren5) August 19, 2019

Seinfeld — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) August 19, 2019

The overwhelming majority appeared to have voted for the Show About Nothing, but there were those that chose ‘Friends.’

Friends ..hands down — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) August 19, 2019

This goes to show how timeless and iconic these two 1990’s and 2000’s NBC sitcoms have become, continuing to play in reruns through syndication and streaming services through Netflix (‘Friends’) and Hulu (‘Seinfeld’).

Which show do you prefer?

POLL: Which Show is Better: ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ or Neither? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com