Happy Birthday Bill!

Clinton Global Initiative Addresses Issues Of Worldwide Concern

The Forty Second President Of The United States is celebrating a Birthday today, none other than Bill Clinton! His Presidency is significant with me becuse it was the first election I could vote in! He had my vote after I saw him jump in with the band on the “Arsenio Hall Show” & drop a couple of killer sax solos. I mean he could really play (plus he did a good job on his debates)! He served two terms as Commander In Chief, & now resides in Harlem running his many business entities. Enjoy your day Bill!

