There’s a bevy of building projects dotting the landscape of the Queen City. Whether it’s uptown Charlotte or the South End, there’s little doubt that a building boom is taking place in Charlotte. Bank of America will anchor the fourth tallest building in the city – which is projected to be completed this year. Indeed, new restaurants, stores and high rises continues to transform this city into one of the most attractive metropolitan cities in the south. But many people in Charlotte feel a since of abandonment. They don’t see robust building projects where they live. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the affordable housing crisis bedeviling Charlotte with Dee Rankin of the Reeder Memorial Baptist Church’s Social Justice Committee and Robert Dawkins, Political Director of Action NC. The Reeder Memorial Baptist Church is host to the upcoming panel discussion on Affordable Housing – Thursday, August 29th at 6:00pm. Mayor Vi Lyles and a host of notable leaders in the Charlotte are scheduled to participate in the discussion.

Panel Discussion to Address Charlotte’s Affordable Housing Crisis was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted August 16, 2019

