Don’t Stream and Drive!

According to AAA, new research shows that Driving While Texting is down.

That’s good news! But, unfortunately, now people are streaming while driving!

Yes, drivers are looking at Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat while they are behind the wheel of the car!

In fact, a teenager, recently lived streamed while driving, wrecked and kept recording while her 14-year old sister died in the passenger seat!

AAA says that ‘It’s almost as if motorists feel safer streaming video behind the wheel than texting because they aren’t physically doing something with their hands while driving. That notion is completely ridiculous. Our foundation has conducted studies on the impact of not having your eyes and mind on the road, even when your hands are on the wheel, and the results are alarming.”

Please spread this message, especially to our teenagers and let’s all put the phones down while driving.

-@ChirlGirl

