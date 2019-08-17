Actor and screenwriter Peter Fonda has died on Friday morning “at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.” He was 79-years-old.

From WKYC.com:

The official cause of death for the “Easy Rider” star and writer was respiratory failure due to lung cancer. “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” the family said in a statement.

His family also added that they ask for privacy.

Fonda was preparing for a 50th anniversary celebration next month of “Easy Rider,” in which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in addition to co-starring with Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson.

In addition to “Rider,” he also starred in “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Limey,” and an-award nominated turn in “Ulee’s Gold.”

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

R.I.P. Actor Peter Fonda Dies at the Age of 79 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com