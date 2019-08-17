There are two types of people in the world: folks that gamble, and folks that are actually gamblers.

People who gamble usually don’t take as much of a risk as the folks who deem themselves gamblers. There’s even a whole program dedicated to the people who are addicted to gambling. Gamblers Anonymous (GA) is a twelve-step program for people who have a gambling problem. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop gambling.

But for others, hitting the casino is just something you do for fun, and to potentially have a quick come up. And you can’t win big if you don’t bet big, right? Like Brazilian businessman Pedro Grendene Bartelle who went viral after riskily betting $100,000 on one single number in a game of Roulette at Hotel Conrad in Punta del Este, along the Uruguay coast.

Guess how much he hit for? Bartelle went home $3.5 million richer. Sheesh!

Dude Bet $100,000 on a single number, won $3.5 million. pic.twitter.com/umQ6S7htoA — DRIP (@DRlPTER) August 15, 2019

Some people have all the luck. Would you risk it all by betting 100K on one number? What are your thoughts?

If you can afford to bet $100,000 on one roll of roulette I’m sure he was already or close to being a millionaire. https://t.co/4OUGlZrCRt — $wagger Too Cold (@hescertified) August 17, 2019

Got that right @hescertified. According to reports, Pedro Grendene is the nephew of billionaire businessman Alexandre Grendene Bartelle. Which means the saying holds true that it takes money to make money.

Also, scared money don’t make no money. So moral of the story is, get you some money.

WTF: Here’s What Happened When A Guy Bet $100,000 On A Single Number In Roulette was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: