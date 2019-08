Tom Joyner is known as the Fly Jock, but do you know why? If not, you need the history lesson that he provided this morning! He went way way back and talked about the days before the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Find out how he worked in Dallas and Chicago at the same time and so much more.

Top Of The Morning: ‘The Legend Of The Flyjock’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: