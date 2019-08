Jay-Z is catching hell from the Black community after news of his new deal with the NFL broke. Chris Paul says he personally can’t believe it. First Kanye became friends with Trump and now Jay is in business with Roger Goodell. These two went from Watch The Throne to turning their backs on their own.

Morning Minute: Jay-Z’s NFL Deal was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: