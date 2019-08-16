CLOSE
That’s What I Think: Leave Edible Weed Snacks Alone

Damon has been in Martha’s Vineyard for a while and he’s had plenty of time to think. He’s decided that people who haven’t smoked weed in a while, or ever, really need to stay away from edibles. He’s seen a lot of people in the Vineyard walking around entirely too high because they don’t understand how edibles work. Basically it’s a time release high and you’ll eat it on Saturday and still be high for your meeting on Monday morning.

That’s What I Think: Leave Edible Weed Snacks Alone was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

