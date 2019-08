This week, like most weeks in America, was a crazy one. But, one of the most outrageous things said this week came out of U.S. Representative Steve King’s mouth. He basically tried to say that rape and incest aren’t that bad. So, because of this Huggy named him not only the Bama Of The Week, but the Bama For Life!

Huggy Lowdown: Steve King Is The Bama Of The Week was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

