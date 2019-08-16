Smokey Robinson and James Corden had a Sing-Off!

Did you see catch Smokey Robinson and James Corden in their sing-off against each other to sing-off to see if Old School or New R&B soul music is better?

It was so good! It started with Corden telling the audience that he had recently watched Showtime’s upcoming documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown, which he loved!

First, he started smack talking about how modern soul music is better that classic soul: “I’m talking Usher, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill,” Corden said. “I feel like new soul has a better sound.”

But then Smokey Robinson walked out on the stage and said:

“I heard you’ve been telling people that modern soul music is better than classic soul music. Classic soul music is my thing, man.”

And that’s when the fun started with Robinson soon challenged Corden to a classic soul vs. modern soul riff-off!

Check out the shenanigans below!

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: