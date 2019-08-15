Take A Look At Some Truly Touching Tributes To Nipsey Hussle On What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a few months since the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle.

His murder affected the people of Los Angeles, the hip-hop community, and shook the world as a whole–and even though he was such a strong presence in our community before his passing, that’s only been amplified since he lost his life.He left such a huge impact on people that never even met him, so it’s no surprise that those who actually knew, loved, and spent time with him really cherish how important of a person he was to so many people.

August 15th marks what would have been the rapper’s 34th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion, all of Nipsey’s friends have spent the day sharing the most touching tributes for him.

Here are some of the loving captions and heart-warming photos posted about Hussle on his birthday by friends, family, and everyone in between.

You already know it’s going to be a tear-jerker, but there’s not way to skip over such an important day for someone who has been in the hearts of so many every single day since his passing.

Of course, Nipsey’s other half Lauren London posted some photos of her king, along with a picture of Nip’s sister Sam posing next to a portrait of him.

J Roc, his former bodyguard, shared a photo of the rapper along with a video of the two of them sharing a funny moment together.

