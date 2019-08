Happy Birthday to one of the greatest point guards that ever handled a basketball, the man Earvin “Magic” Johnson! I mean do we really have to remind you? 5 x “NBA Champion”, 3 x “NBA Finals MVP”, 3 x “NBA Most Valuable Player”, 12 x “NBA All Star”, 2 x “NBA All Star MVP”, 4 x “NBA Assists Leader”, 3 x “NBA Steals Leader”, NCAA Champion, businessman, Philanthropist, Motivational Speaker, etc….you need more?!? Hahahaha!!! Enjoy your day Magic!

