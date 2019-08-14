Happy Birthday Halle!

Happy Birthday to Actress extraordinaire…..the one & only Halle Berry! This woman is an “Icon” in every since of the word. The first time I saw “Strictly Business”, I just knew she was gonna blow because she had that…..’thing’. Not to mention she had the superfly haircut (that she influenced soooooo many woman to rock), & the sista was FINE!!! She has killed it in the film game, & became the first African American Woman to win the “Academy Award for Best Actress” for her performance in “Monsters Ball”. She still continues to make it happen, as her latest film “John Wick 3: Parabellum” was a major hit at the box office this summer. Enjoy your day lady!

