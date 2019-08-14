CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Jay-Z Forms New Partnership With NFL!

Jay-Z and Kanye West Perform at the Verizon Center

The ‘Jigga Man’ is still making major moves! He & his company Roc Nation have just formed a partnership with…..that’s right….the National Football League! Jay released a statement & said: “With it’s global reach, the National Football League has the platform & opportunity to inspire change across the country. Roc Nation has shown that entertainment & enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas-instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of commuinities across America!” Way to go Jay!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Podcast Come Ups: ‘The Read’ Talk Show Gets…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Porn Politics: These Harsh Numbers Prove Mia Khalifa…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close