Jay-Z Forms New Partnership With NFL!

The ‘Jigga Man’ is still making major moves! He & his company Roc Nation have just formed a partnership with…..that’s right….the National Football League! Jay released a statement & said: “With it’s global reach, the National Football League has the platform & opportunity to inspire change across the country. Roc Nation has shown that entertainment & enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas-instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of commuinities across America!” Way to go Jay!

