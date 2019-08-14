Reverend Al Sharpton: Ban Assault Riffles

Right about now we’re all focused on fighting for gun control. The conversations in Washington surrounding this issue have been about background checks and mental health checks. While Reverend Al Sharpton appreciates those conversations, he says “we’ve got to keep our eye on the prize.” We need to talk about banning assault riffles and magazines, and then ban them. He says if someone isn’t allowed to buy a gun because of their history or mental state that’s good, but “we must not let them take away the issue of disarming” people. The bottom line is that automatic and military style weapons have no business in the hands of citizens….there’s no reason someone should be able to kill 9 people in one minute.

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

