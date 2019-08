People are lining up for the new Popeye’s chicken sandwich! Everyone’s talking about it, and apparently it lives up to the hype. Huggy has seen lines out of the doors, and even saw a cop writing a ticket while eating one. We haven’t had one but if it’s that good maybe we will!

Huggy Lowdown: Chicken Sandwich

Posted 2019-08

