Good news for rapper, A$AP Rocky!

The rapper and two members of his security team were found guilty of assault by a Swedish court, but, they will not be serving any time. Instead, all three were given suspended sentences. And A$AP was ordered to pay a fine to the victim.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, was arrested by Swedish police last month after he was involved in a fight on June 30 while on tour in Stockholm.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: