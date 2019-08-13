Uzo Aduba Set To Play Shirley Chisholm!

One of my favorite actors, Uzo Aduba, is getting ready to take on the role of a lifetime!

“Crazy Eyes” is going to play Shirley Chisholm!

According to a report from Shadow Act, the award-winning actress, best known for her role in “Orange Is The New Black,” will be starring as Shirley Chisholm to highlight the Black Congresswomen’s role in the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) movement to life in the FX Networks’ “Mrs America” limited series.

“The series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.”

I can’t wait to see this! I love Uzo Aduba working her magic!

-@ChirlGirl

Please, check out “Best of Crazy Eyes!”

Also On 105.3 RnB: